Sen. Graham Doubts Confirmation For 1st Circ. Nominee

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A First Circuit nominee will not get Senate confirmation this year, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Tuesday, leaving the current Puerto Rico federal judge's elevation to the appeals court in doubt. President Donald Trump announced his selection of U.S. District Judge Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach for a First Circuit seat the week after Election Day. Senate Republicans had previously suggested there might be time to confirm him this year, but Graham said the nomination is not expected to reach the Senate floor. "I don't see that working," the South Carolina Republican told reporters at the Capitol. "We've got the markup Thursday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS