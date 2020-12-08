Ex-ViacomCBS Atty Tapped For Mattel General Counsel

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- Mattel Inc. has hired former ViacomCBS Inc. attorney Jonathan Anschell as chief legal officer, executive vice president and secretary beginning in January, the company announced Tuesday. Anschell, who has served as executive vice president and general counsel at ViacomCBS since 2019, will bring his extensive legal, media and entertainment industry, and corporate governance expertise to Mattel when he starts his new position on Jan. 1, according to a press release. "Jonathan is a highly accomplished legal executive, with a strong commercial background and deep expertise in managing global, consumer-facing brands," Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's chairman and CEO, said in a statement Tuesday....

