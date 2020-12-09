Law Firm Leaders: Kramer Levin's Schoeman And Spilko

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Paul Schoeman and Howard Spilko started serving as co-managing partners of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP on Jan. 1, taking the reins from Paul Pearlman, who had led the firm since 2000 as managing partner. Paul Schoeman Howard Spilko Kramer Levin co-managing partners Here, Schoeman and Spilko talk to Law360 about how the firm is navigating the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, how it has evolved over the past decade, and its strategy for talent retention as a large midsize law firm. This interview was recorded on Nov. 12 and has been edited for length and clarity. You started in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS