Fed Circ. Grapples Again With 'Printed' Docs In Patent Dispute

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge was skeptical Wednesday that a video coding patent could be shielded from a validity challenge by Samsung, as the court again tackled the hot-button issue of whether printed publications were sufficiently publicly accessible to challenge the patent.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore, who sat on the three-judge panel hearing the dispute, did not signal how she would rule but did suggest Samsung had a good point that the documents were publicly accessible. Samsung says that because the materials were presented to an industry conference, they are available as publications to skilled artisans, making them prior art....

