Ireland Sets Out Sweeping Insurance Reform Program

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 12:26 PM GMT) -- The government of the Republic of Ireland has outlined a radical shakeup of the insurance sector in an attempt to cut fraud, improve competition and lower the price of cover for consumers. The wide-ranging plan, announced on Tuesday, includes a pledge to create a new statutory offense of perjury to make it easier to prosecute insurance fraud. The country will also introduce new guidelines for personal injury payouts, which Irish insurers say are spiraling out of control and creating additional incentives for fraudsters. The government said in a cross-departmental statement that it hopes the 66 measures it has outlined will help push...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS