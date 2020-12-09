Squire Patton Boggs Guides £103M Aviva Pension Deal

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 2:40 PM GMT) -- Aviva PLC said on Wednesday that it has insured £103 million ($136 million) of pension liabilities for a defunct furniture company, amid a series of year-end annuity deals triggered by attractive rates. The buy-out will mean that trustees of the Homestyle 2007 Pension Scheme are insured against the risk that all 1,294 members of the retirement plan live longer than expected. The defined benefit scheme is a hold-over from Homestyle, a former furniture retail holding company that was bought by its majority shareholder, South African investment company Steinhoff International, in 2007. The company was placed into administration in June. Britain is on...

