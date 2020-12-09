Dutch Prosecutors Probe UBS Boss Over ING's Illicit Past

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 2:02 PM GMT) -- A Dutch court ordered a criminal investigation on Wednesday into the chief executive of UBS over whether he failed to comply with anti-money laundering laws while he was head of ING. The Court of Appeal, based in The Hague, has ordered the public prosecutor to open a probe into the role of Ralph Hamers in the past failures of ING. The Dutch multinational — which he ran from 2013 until this June — agreed a €775 million ($940 million) settlement with the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service over its failure to prevent money laundering and corruption. "The court is of the opinion that there...

