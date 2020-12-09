Gowling Guides £800M National Grid Pension Buy-In Deal

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 4:21 PM GMT) -- Rothesay Life PLC said Wednesday that it has completed an £800 million ($1 billion) buy-in for National Grid PLC's British retirement plan, bringing the total amount that the pension specialist is insuring for the electricity and gas utility company to £3.6 billion. Rothesay said it is covering a further £800 million of "Section A" of National Grid UK Pension Scheme, which covers the company's former employees. Rothesay Life agreed in October 2019 to take on £2.8 billion of pension liabilities for the defined benefit scheme. The transaction will protect National Grid against having to pay out to its members for longer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS