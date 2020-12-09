EU Approves Benchmark Rules Ahead Of Libor Wind-Down

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 5:20 PM GMT) -- National governments said Wednesday that they have pushed through changes to the European Union's rules on benchmarks to ensure that the bloc can create replacement rates ahead of the phasing-out of scandal-hit Libor by the end of 2021. The Council of the EU said it has approved changes to the bloc's Benchmark Regulation ahead of financial companies transitioning away from the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor. The amendments to the regime will hand extra statutory powers to the European Commission — the bloc's executive arm — to designate replacement rates when benchmarks run into trouble. The reforms come as banks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS