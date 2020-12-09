NYSE Affiliate Hit With $8M SEC Fine Over Pricing Data Flaws

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- An Intercontinental Exchange unit will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $8 million to resolve allegations that it provided unvetted global securities pricing data to institutional investors who subscribe to its data analytics service. On Wednesday, the SEC announced settled charges against ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data LLC, known as PRD, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The regulator alleged that for more than five years, PRD failed to adequately evaluate pricing quotes it received from outside brokers before sharing them with its clients. "PRD did not adopt and implement written compliance...

