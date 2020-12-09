Ex-CFTC Enforcement Head To Join Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 12:54 PM EST) -- James McDonald, former enforcement chief with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, announced Wednesday he will join Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as partner on Jan. 1, a move that teams him up with another former top regulatory enforcement cop, the former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement co-head Steven Peiken. In an interview with Law360, McDonald called Peikin a "close friend," praised his intellect and legal acumen, said the two had been speaking daily, and expressed hopes that the merging of their minds and ambitions will pay dividends. McDonald will join as a member of the firm's securities and commodities investigations and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS