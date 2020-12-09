Intermex Taps Kaplan VP As New General Counsel

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Kaplan Higher Education vice president and associate general counsel has been named the new general counsel and chief compliance officer of International Money Express. International Money Express, known as Intermex, announced Tuesday the hiring of Ernesto Luciano, who has been at Kaplan since 2016. Luciano said in a phone interview Wednesday that he made the switch because Intermex has proven it's capable of succeeding during economic uncertainty. "Intermex has really, during these difficult times, demonstrated a solid commitment to its customer base and to continue to grow as a company," he said. Luciano, who was general counsel at Yahoo prior...

