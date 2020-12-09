Dems Blast Trump For Cutting Congress Out Of Trade Talks

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee chided the Trump administration over its expedited trade deal with Ecuador in a Wednesday letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, saying the executive branch's eleventh-hour deal ignored critical issues. Announced Tuesday, the small-scale deal covers relatively noncontroversial areas including customs administration, trade facilitation, regulatory practices, anti-corruption and commitments on small and medium-sized enterprises. But the White House failed to address serious concerns with Ecuador's economy including deforestation, labor practices, human rights abuses and a looming $5 billion debt to China that Quito is struggling to repay, the House Democrats wrote. "Nearly the...

