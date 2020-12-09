Clifford Chance Drops 'Dear Sirs,' 'Chairman' In Inclusion Bid

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- Clifford Chance LLP has ditched gender-specific language in its correspondence and legal documents in all its offices worldwide, the firm confirmed Wednesday. The firm will rid its correspondence of boilerplate salutations like "Dear sirs," do away with gender-specific terms like "chairman," and use singular they/them pronouns to refer to people whose pronouns are not specified, Clifford Chance director of inclusion Tiernan Brady told Law360. "The words and language we use matter greatly," Brady said. "They send a signal of our values and can have both a positive and negative impact on others and on our culture. Removing gendered language from our...

