4th Circ. Appears Reluctant To Split Courts On Pre-Janus Fees

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- Counsel for two public school teachers urged the Fourth Circuit in oral arguments Wednesday to let them recoup union dues they paid before the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus ruling, but the panel seemed skeptical of creating a circuit split with the six courts that have said those payments can't be recovered. Mitchell Law PLLC's Jonathan Mitchell argued on behalf of Ruth Akers and Sharon Moesel, who are suing the Maryland State Education Association and its affiliates to recover representation fees they paid before the Supreme Court's decision in Janus v. AFSCME. However, Mitchell was interrupted just a few sentences into his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS