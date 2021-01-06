Biden Picks Garland To Be Next Attorney General

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 12:26 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden will nominate D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general, tapping a former prosecutor and judicial moderate to lead a U.S. Department of Justice mired in accusations of political interference and internal strife under William Barr. The pick, confirmed to Law360 by a source familiar with the matter, sets up Garland for possible confirmation as the nation's chief law enforcement officer more than four years after Republicans thwarted his U.S. Supreme Court nomination. Beating out other rumored top contenders Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and former Deputy AG Sally Yates, Garland's nomination will open the door...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS