IRS Expects Issues With Export Documentation, Official Says

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service could face somewhat of a challenge regarding how companies can substantiate transactions that would qualify for a deduction on income from foreign sales included in the 2017 federal tax overhaul, an agency official said Wednesday. This challenge would be related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's deduction for foreign-derived intangible income, John Hinding, director of cross border activities at the IRS' Large Business & International Division, said during a webcast hosted by the International Fiscal Association's U.S. branch. Regulations for FDII, finalized in July, require companies to substantiate transactions to obtain the legislation's 37.5% deduction, which applies...

