IP Owners Tell Biden How To Pick A 'Superb' USPTO Head

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A leading intellectual property trade group laid out its recommendations this week for how the incoming Biden administration can pick "a superb candidate" to potentially take Andrei Iancu's place as director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The Intellectual Property Owners Association urged President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to pick someone to run the USPTO who has at least 15 years of IP litigation experience, in a letter made available Wednesday. The IPO emphasized that its members want a director who is a practicing IP attorney. "We would like to have somebody running the patent office and...

