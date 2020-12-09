Bankrupt GenCanna Says CBD Co. Owes $4.5M

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- Bankrupt hemp processor GenCanna is suing Medterra CBD for nearly $4.5 million in unpaid invoices for CBD isolates and other products, saying Medterra accepted shipment after shipment last year without paying its bills. GenCanna, which is now known as OGGUSA Inc. after the company sold its assets as part of the bankruptcy, filed the adversary proceeding on Tuesday, a little less than a month after GenCanna's Chapter 11 plan received approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gregory Schaaf. Under the plan, GenCanna's buyer, MGG Investment Group, agreed to a settlement with the unsecured creditors committee that requires MGG to share the proceeds...

