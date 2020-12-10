Sens. Advance Trump Picks For 7th Circ., Trial Courts

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee voted narrowly on Thursday to advance nominees for the Seventh Circuit and several trial courts, as Democrats decried action on President Donald Trump's judicial picks after he lost reelection. U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II, a former Winston & Strawn LLP partner, is on track to fill the Seventh Circuit seat vacated by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and county attorney Joseph Dawson III is on his way toward joining the federal bench in South Carolina. Veteran federal prosecutor Charles E. Atchley Jr. and Trump administration official Katherine A. Crytzer, a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP...

