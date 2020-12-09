White House Maintenance Workers To Vote On Union By Mail

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Facilities management workers at the White House can conduct their vote on whether to unionize by mail, a National Labor Relations Board official ruled Wednesday, citing worsening COVID-19 data in Washington, D.C., and surrounding counties and uncertainty about where an in-person election could take place. In the decision, NLRB Baltimore office regional director Sean Marshall said mail-in ballots are the safest way for the M.C. Dean Inc. workers to vote on whether to be represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 99, given signs of worsening COVID-19 spread in Washington, D.C., and its suburbs. He said the regional case...

