NLRB Readying Rules On Grad Student Unions, Worker Info

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's Republican majority expects to finalize rules blocking college student workers from organizing and withholding worker contact info from unions well before Democrats retake board control next year, according to a federal regulatory roadmap released Wednesday. The board is aiming to issue its final rule declaring student workers ineligible to form unions in January, followed by its regulation stripping unions' rights to workers' phone numbers and email addresses in February, according to the fall 2020 regulatory agenda, which lists target dates for proposing and finalizing federal agencies' pending rules. The agency also plans to issue a notice...

