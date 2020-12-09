Hunter Biden's Tax Affairs Under Federal Investigation

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating the tax affairs of Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Biden transition team. Hunter Biden, left, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Hunter Biden's legal team was notified by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Tuesday that his tax affairs were under investigation, Biden said in the brief statement that also denied any wrongdoing. "I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective...

