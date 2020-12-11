Mintz Nabs Sidley And Nixon Peabody Vets In DC, Boston

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Pompeo PC lured two veteran attorneys away from Nixon Peabody LLP and Sidley Austin LLP to bolster its project development and fund formation practices, the firm announced this week. The firm hired Ayaz Shaikh, a renowned energy litigator at Sidley Austin and one of Law360's 2016 Project Finance MVPs, as co-chair of project development and finance in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Mintz also poached Kari Harris from her position as head of Nixon Peabody's fund formation team to work on the firm's growing investment funds practice in its Boston office. Both vets said moving...

