Trump Taps Senate Indian Affairs Atty For Fed. Claims Court

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped Terrence M. Andrews, the staff director and chief counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, just a day after the Senate confirmed the president's eighth appointee to the court. Before his service in the Senate, Andrews held various positions in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a press release from the White House. He also served as the general counsel and chief prosecutor for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. Andrews graduated from...

