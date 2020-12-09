Pa. Gov. Wolf Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Matt Fair By

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday afternoon that he had tested positive for the coronavirus amid a record-breaking surge of new cases in the state.Wolf said in a statement that he had gotten a positive result from a routine virus test he took Tuesday, but that, so far, he was not experiencing any symptoms and was "feeling well.""I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," he said.Wolf's positive test comes as Pennsylvania, like many other states, has experienced a massive spike in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.The state's Department of Health reported just over 7,200 new cases Wednesday, down from a high of over 12,000 new cases daily at the end of last week."As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," Wolf said. "I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe."The pandemic has continued to impact court operations in Pennsylvania, where the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas — the largest court system in the state — was forced to call off jury proceedings in mid-November after starting to move forward again with trials in September.Allegheny County, which has the state's second-largest court system, announced Dec. 3 that it was suspending jury trials and most in-person proceedings through early January because of the increase in coronavirus cases.--Editing by Jill Coffey.

