How GCs And BigLaw Can Improve Diversity And Inclusion

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- Lawyers should coalesce to create strength in numbers when pushing their organizations to tackle equity and inclusion issues, panelists at a Minority Corporate Counsel Association virtual event said Wednesday while discussing racial inequities within their organizations and the broader legal industry. During the MCCA town hall held over Zoom, attorneys from BigLaw firms and large corporate in-house legal departments walked through the notable ways their organizations have tackled diversity and inclusion challenges and several ways lawyers can navigate those matters. UnitedHealth Group Inc. senior associate general counsel Denise Zamore said attorneys who have come together need to remain engaged, energized and...

