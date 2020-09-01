An Active Year For Health Care Antitrust Enforcement

By Brian Hayles, Michael Fischer and Najla Long

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Pennsylvania newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Brian Hayles Michael Fischer Najla Long

Relaxing rigid bidding rules that will permit certain national accounts to seek bids from more than one BCBSA member plan;

Permitting self-funded customers to contract directly with nonprovider vendors for ancillary services, such as analytics, benchmarking or concierge services;

Loosening contractual restrictions on the acquisition of member plans;

Limiting usage of most-favored-nations provisions in contracts with providers; and

Eliminating BCBSA's "national best efforts" rule, a revenue cap requiring that two-thirds of each member plan's national health care revenue come from Blue-branded services (as opposed to non-Blue revenue, i.e. services marketed through affiliate companies not using BCBS trade names or marks).

Federal Trade Commission v. Thomas Jefferson University

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.