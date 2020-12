Law360's The Term: The Push To Overturn The Election

This Week

S2, E10: The Push To

Overturn The Election Your browser does not support the audio element.



Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- The first opinions of the Supreme Court session are here and Law360's The Term is breaking them down, from a nerdy foray into Delaware's court system to a groundbreaking religious freedom ruling. Plus, the team scrutinizes an election case the president seems to think will hand him a second term.Each week on, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.This week, the team discusses two decisions handed down Thursday morning in the first batch of Supreme Court rulings this term. Natalie explains why the Supreme Courtto Delaware's 122-year-old rules ensuring partisan balance on its judiciary, and how the rules could face another challenge in the future.Jimmy discussesin Tanzin v. Tanvir that allowed a group of Muslim plaintiffs to seek payouts from FBI officials that allegedly placed them on the No Fly List in retaliation for refusing to spy on members of their Muslim communities. The court held that the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act allows plaintiffs to sue government officials in their individual capacities for money damages.Next, the pair dive into the headline-making lawsuit that Texas filed in the Supreme Court this week to overturn the results of the election in four key battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won last month. Jimmy discusses why experts say that the suit — which President Donald Trumpthat will hand him reelection — is likely to fail.Finally, Natalie recapsin a pair of lawsuits against Germany and Hungary over property stolen from Jewish plaintiffs during World War II.More information about the show can be found. You can also subscribe on. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.