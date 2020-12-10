Law360's The Term: The Push To Overturn The Election

This Week
S2, E10: The Push To
Overturn The Election
This week, the team discusses two decisions handed down Thursday morning in the first batch of Supreme Court rulings this term. Natalie explains why the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Delaware's 122-year-old rules ensuring partisan balance on its judiciary, and how the rules could face another challenge in the future.
Jimmy discusses the court's decision in Tanzin v. Tanvir that allowed a group of Muslim plaintiffs to seek payouts from FBI officials that allegedly placed them on the No Fly List in retaliation for refusing to spy on members of their Muslim communities. The court held that the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act allows plaintiffs to sue government officials in their individual capacities for money damages.
Next, the pair dive into the headline-making lawsuit that Texas filed in the Supreme Court this week to overturn the results of the election in four key battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won last month. Jimmy discusses why experts say that the suit — which President Donald Trump deems the "big one" that will hand him reelection — is likely to fail.
Finally, Natalie recaps this week's oral arguments in a pair of lawsuits against Germany and Hungary over property stolen from Jewish plaintiffs during World War II.
