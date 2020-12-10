UK Regulator Fines Pension Co. For Making Cold Calls

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 2:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's privacy watchdog has hit a London pensions company with a £45,000 ($60,000) fine for making more than 39,000 nuisance calls to people about their pensions, and has warned savers to be on the lookout for scam calls. The Information Commissioner's Office said Wednesday that Pensions House Exchange was caught finding savers on LinkedIn and harvesting their contact details to target them with direct marketing calls relating to pensions schemes. The rule-breaking behavior was uncovered after the watchdog raided the company's offices. "Unwanted pensions calls can cause real distress and can result in people experiencing significant financial harm," said Andy Curry, ICO's...

