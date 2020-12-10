EU Regulator Sets Corporate Climate Reporting Priorities

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 3:19 PM GMT) -- Europe's securities watchdog chief has set out new priorities for the looming transition to a green economy, which focus on internationally consistent standards, comprehensive corporate reporting rules and a regime that does not place excessive burdens on smaller companies. Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority, said on Tuesday that the European Union should focus on three key regulatory challenges when establishing its regime to force companies to report more information to investors about their environmental impact. The challenges include making sure the corporate reporting framework is internationally consistent while also being tailored to the EU's needs, making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS