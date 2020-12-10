Traders Warn Of Brexit Disruption In EU Derivatives Markets

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 4:16 PM GMT) -- A group of industry bodies said Thursday that the bloc's investors will be hit with "unavoidable extra costs" and "operational complexity" if the European Commission does not allow them to use derivatives trading platforms based in London. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association and other trade groups warned Mairéad McGuinness, commissioner for financial services, that there will be disruption in the derivatives markets if the European Union executive does not grant permission for traders to use U.K. trading venues. The commission grants equivalence, or access to the bloc's markets, by deciding that a country's rules are as robust as its own....

