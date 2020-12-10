FCA Fines Financial Company For Risky Pension Advice

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 4:27 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday it has fined a financial adviser for recommending customers put £6 million ($7.8 million) of their pension savings into "high-risk, esoteric and illiquid" investments. The authority slapped LJ Financial Planning with a £107,200 fine for the advice it gave 114 customers between March 2010 and December 2012. The company was accused of failing to consider whether so-called self-invested personal pensions and the investments contained within them were appropriate for customers. "Investors should be able to trust their financial advisers with the pension contributions they've built up over a lifetime of hard work," said Mark Steward,...

