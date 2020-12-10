UK Contracts For PPE Went To Tax Haven Cos., Labour Says

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 12:30 PM EST) -- Ten companies listed in tax havens were awarded contracts to procure personal protective equipment by the British government, which raises questions about its use of public money, the opposition Labour Party said Thursday. Contracts totaling more than £470 million ($624.4 million) were awarded to companies either listed in tax havens or having a parent company listed in a tax haven. The process of awarding contracts during the pandemic has been plagued with questions about corruption, and the Conservative-led government needs to be more transparent in order to restore public confidence, according to Labour. "Taxpayers deserve to know their money is being...

