Former GE Tax Counsel And IRS Official Joins Steptoe

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 1:15 PM EST) -- A tax lawyer who advised General Electric on transfer pricing matters for nearly a decade and formerly led the Internal Revenue Service's Advance Pricing Agreement Program has signed on as a partner with Steptoe & Johnson, the firm announced Monday. Matthew Frank brings more than 30 years of transfer pricing, tax controversy and litigation experience to Steptoe, the firm noted. Before his recent three-year stint as a principal with KPMG, he was the global leader for GE's transfer pricing examinations, controversies and public policy matters. In that role, which he held from 2008 to 2017, he handled IRS audits as well...

