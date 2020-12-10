Norton Rose Fulbright's Clark To Be 1st Black Female Chair

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 1:28 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has named Houston partner Shauna Clark to be its next global and U.S. chair, the firm announced Thursday, smashing what some have called a "concrete ceiling" with her rise as a woman of color to the highest ranks of a major, global law firm. Clark currently serves as the law firm's U.S. head of employment and labor and serves on its global executive committee and U.S. management committee. On Jan. 1, she will begin her one-year term as the firm's global chair and a four-year term as its U.S. chair, the firm said. "Shauna is the first woman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS