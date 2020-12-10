Opioid Committee Wants Claim Deadline In Mallinckrodt Ch. 11

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- A committee representing parties with claims stemming from opioid sales by bankrupt drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC is calling for a Delaware bankruptcy court judge to require the company to count and set deadlines for opioid-related claims. In a motion filed Wednesday evening, the opioid claimants committee argued Mallinckrodt's proposal for a future claims representative to handle all present and future claims against its proposed $1.6 billion opioid settlement trust needs to be replaced with a more standard bankruptcy procedure of claims notices and deadlines. "More importantly, under no circumstances should the future (and the FCR) swallow the present or deprive current opioid...

