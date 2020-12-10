Attys, Bankers Face Trial In Germany On Cum-Ex Charges

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- A district court in the German city of Frankfurt opened a trial against six former employees of an insolvent bank as well as two lawyers from an unnamed law firm on charges of serious tax evasion or abetting tax evasion. The bank employees are accused of setting up trading structures that made it possible to carry out stock transactions around the dividend date, known as cum-ex transactions, in order to subsequently use false tax certificates to be reimbursed for capital gains that were not actually paid, the court said in a news release Wednesday. The lawyers are charged with advising...

