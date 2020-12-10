SC Republicans File Medical Marijuana Legalization Bills

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- Two Republican South Carolina legislators have proposed bills to legalize medical marijuana in the Palmetto State, saying voters there overwhelmingly support joining the 36 other states that have introduced legal cannabis for patients' use. Rep. Bill Herbkersman and Sen. Tom Davis, a longtime medical marijuana advocate, prefiled bills in their respective chambers Wednesday ahead of the next legislative session that would allow patients with serious medical conditions to access marijuana when recommended by their doctors. The two bills are similar, but the House measure is considered less restrictive because it would allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for patients with any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS