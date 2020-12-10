Supreme Court Restores Delaware's Bench Balance Rule

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 11:16 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a Third Circuit ruling that overturned Delaware's 122-year-old requirement that its three top courts have a balance between major party political parties on their benches. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a Third Circuit ruling that overturned Delaware's long-standing requirement that its top courts have a balance between major party political parties on their benches. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) In its decision, the U.S. Supreme Court said that John R. Adams, who sued to overturn the provision in early 2017, did not have "Article III" standing to challenge the provision in federal court....

