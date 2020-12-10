CFTC Chairman Tarbert To Step Down In 2021

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 12:58 PM EST) -- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath Tarbert announced Thursday that he will be departing the agency early next year. Appointed to lead the derivatives regulator in 2019, Tarbert said in a statement that he would be stepping down in early 2021, presumably before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and formally nominates a successor. "I am immensely proud of the agency's accomplishments in our pursuit to be the global standard for sound derivatives regulation," Tarbert said in the statement. --Editing by Alyssa Miller....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS