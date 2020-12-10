Incoming Second Gentleman Emhoff Joins Georgetown Law

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and incoming second gentleman, will be joining the faculty at Georgetown University Law Center, the university announced Thursday. Emhoff, a 25-year veteran of entertainment law and an outgoing sports, media and entertainment partner at DLA Piper, will be teaching a course on entertainment law disputes in the spring semester. He will also serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law's Institute for Technology Law and Policy. "I am delighted that Douglas Emhoff will be joining our faculty," said Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor. "Doug is one of the nation's leading intellectual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS