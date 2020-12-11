Law Firm Hit With Wrongful Firing Suit From Gay Ex-Assistant

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- A gay former legal assistant at a California law firm is suing the firm for allegedly failing to pay him minimum wage, subjecting him to harassment and wrongfully firing him after he informed a superior he had HIV. In a lawsuit submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, Jose Vidal claimed that Matian Law Group failed to reasonably accommodate his health status and that his termination in January was "substantially motivated" by factors including his sexual orientation, disability or perceived disability, and his medical condition. The complaint, which also names managing partner Negar Matian as a defendant, alleges that...

