Norton Rose Fulbright's Next Chair On Being 'The First'

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright partner Shauna Clark is set to become the firm's next global and U.S. chair on Jan. 1, making her the first Black woman to hold either of those positions at the firm. Shauna Clark Clark sat down with Law360 on Thursday for a candid conversation about her goals for leadership and the life experiences that drive her to always strive to be better and to help those around her do the same. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. What does it mean to you to become the first woman of color to chair your law...

