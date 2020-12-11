Tractor Supply Hires Ex-Carestream Dental Atty As GC

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- Tractor Supply Co. has announced that it will bring on Noni Ellison, formerly of Carestream Dental, as its new general counsel. Tractor Supply said Thursday that Ellison, who will succeed Ben Parrish, will lead the company's legal department, risk management, government relations and several other areas. The company said Parrish is retiring from Tractor Supply, and Ellison will join the company on Jan. 11. Ellison will also serve as senior vice president and corporate secretary, and be responsible for the company's environmental, social and governance efforts. Ellison, who previously served as Carestream Dental LLC's general counsel, will report to Tractor Supply's President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS