Girardi Taps Criminal Defense Pro As Contempt Hearing Nears

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Girardi Keese law firm and founder Tom Girardi have retained a Chicago criminal defense attorney to represent them at a federal contempt hearing over claims they stole settlement funds from clients in Boeing plane crash litigation, according to papers filed Friday night. The firm and Girardi, a highly acclaimed Los Angeles plaintiffs trial lawyer, will be represented at Monday's contempt hearing by Michael Monico of Monico & Spevack, who has also recently represented President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen. Monico's hiring comes after Girardi Keese failed to meet U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin's Thursday deadline to argue in writing against Edelson...

