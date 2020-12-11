Willkie Guides Zurich, Farmers In $3.9B Deal For MetLife Unit

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 6:37 PM GMT) -- Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group said Friday it will acquire MetLife's property and casualty business through its subsidiary Farmers Group Inc., in partnership with Los Angeles-based Farmers Exchanges, for a total of $3.9 billion, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Farmers Group will pay $2.4 billion for the book of business, while Farmers Exchanges will pay $1.5 billion. The deal will see 2.4 million policies transferred to Farmers Exchanges, making it the sixth-largest U.S. personal lines insurer. The business unit wrote $3.6 billion in premiums last year and has 3,500 employees across the U.S. Zurich's subsidiary, Farmers Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS