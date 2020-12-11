EU Allows UK To Settle Bloc's Securities Trades Until July

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 6:36 PM GMT) -- The European Union's markets watchdog said Friday that it will allow London-based Euroclear to continue settling securities trades for investors in the EU for six months after the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it will recognize Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd. as a "third country" central securities depository from January. The move will allow Euroclear to settle securities for the European Union until June 30, 2021. Central securities depositories, or CSDs, are institutions that hold financial instruments, such as equities and bonds. They allow ownership of the instruments to be transferred electronically...

