Danske Could Owe 600 Customers Over Investment Errors

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 5:07 PM GMT) -- Danske Bank said Friday it could have to compensate 600 customers after it uncovered new data errors that have resulted in investors receiving higher or lower returns. The errors were uncovered by a new unit the lender set up after admitting its IT system had been collecting outdated or excessive debt from customers. In this instance, Danske Bank blamed manual errors for causing discrepancies between customers' investment profiles and investment agreements. This meant hundreds of investors received lower or higher returns than if the agreement had been signed correctly, the bank said, and that they could be in line for compensation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS