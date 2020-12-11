Pot Co. Moxie Says It Was Conned Out Of $2.5M Investment

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- Multistate marijuana company Moxie is suing a Florida-based pot business in federal court over claims it never paid for months of consulting services and failed to honor the terms of a $2.5 million investment. MXY Holdings LLC, which is known as Moxie, said in a complaint filed Thursday that medical marijuana business Cansortium got help improving its cultivation techniques and cash as part of an agreement to explore a merger. But at the same time, Cansortium was planning to team up with another Florida company and had no intention of keeping its word with Moxie, according to the suit. The plan...

